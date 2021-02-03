From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has been commended for creating a conducive environment for local governments to function to the optimal level, which has fetched 14 council bosses awards of excellent performances.

The commendation came from the awardees, members of the state House of Assembly and organisers of the event at the official presentation of the awards to the council chairmen at Lady Bank Anthony Hall, University of Ibadan (UI).

Head, Department of History, UI, Olutayo Adesina, was the guest lecturer on the occasion, while the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Local Government Matters, Bamidele Adeola, chaired the programme. Chairman, Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ademola Babalola, was also honoured with a merit award.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Merit Communications, Olugbenga Ojedokun, said: “I appreciate Governor Makinde for creating an enabling environment for growth and development at the grassroots. Nineteen chairmen were qualified and subsequently selected for the awards, but 10 most outstanding ones were eventually nominated. However, the organisation decided to increase the number to 14 to cut across the geo-political zones in Oyo State.”

Caretaker committee chairmen of Egbeda Local Government, Amos Olawoyin, and Surulere North Local Council Development Area, Olatunji Mohammed, gave kudos to Governor Makinde for giving them the opportunity to serve and creating conducive environment for them to work.