Chinyere Anyanwu

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has been commended for the State Executive Council (SEC) approval of the rehabilitation of the 45.3km Saki-Igboho Road in Oke-Ogun area of the state.

An Ibadan-based businessman, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, gave the commendation in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan at the weekend. Adeyemo, who hails from Igboho in Orelope Local Government Area of Oyo State, noted that the move by the state government under the leadership of Governor Makinde was commendable.

He added that the development was an attestation to the fact that the governor is a man of his words as he had promised during his governorship campaign to ensure that all nooks and crannies of the state would witness development when he became governor of the state.

He said, “I am very sure when the rehabilitation work on the road is completed, it would further boost economic ties between the two towns, part of which is agriculture that prides the towns as two major hubs for food production in the state.

“I want to thank the governor and the entire members of the SEC for considering the rehabilitation of the road. I am very sure that the people of the two towns who are direct beneficiaries of the road would make judicious use of it and would forever remain grateful to the present administration in the state.”