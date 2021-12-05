By Daniel Kanu

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has applauded British American Tobacco (BAT) for the N200m farmers’ funds in the state, while also noting the company’s $185m factory investment in the state.

Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, praised BAT’s efforts, said that the unique out-growership model used by BATN had contributed immensely to the economic well-being of many farmers in the State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The visit by the Governor was for a first-hand appraisal of BAT’s $185m factory investment in the State and to also officially launch the Two Hundred million Naira (N200m) Farmers Fund instituted by BAT for the re-integration and profitable engagement of ex-tobacco farmers in the production of food crops – cassava and maize.

His words: “The N200m Farmers Fund instituted by BATN in partnership with IITA is, therefore, a step in the right direction towards cushioning the impact of the company’s operation on farmers whose livelihoods were affected by the decision to discontinue tobacco cultivation in Oyo State.”

BATN’s Area Director for West and Central Africa, Yarub Al-Bahrani, assured that BATN is transforming, and this transformation is underpinned by its purpose to build a better tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products to consumers”.

According to Al-Bahrani “BATN’s transformation and pursuit to build a better tomorrow are accelerated by innovation and sustainability.

“The company’s consumer-led innovation is centred around anticipating and satisfying the ever-evolving needs of its consumers and providing them with a range of reduced risks products.

“BAT has also set ambitious targets and continues to achieve them including 100% recycling, zero waste to government landfill, green fuel (CNG independent power plant) for power generation, water recycling for horticulture and Zero Loss time accident from the factory operations.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .