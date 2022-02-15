Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed the appointment of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

This was sequel to the recommendation of Balogun to the governor by the Olubadan-in-Council.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland,” “The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly confirmed Olubadan a successful reign blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”

Makinde wished the newly confirmed Olubadan a peaceful and eventful reign.