Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, have applauded the continuous effort of West Midland communications, owned by an Ibadan high chief, Adebayo Akande, in promoting sporting activities in Oyo State through its annual Lagelu FM inter-school relay competition.

The governor said this in an address during the grand finale of the third edition of the relay competition, held last weekend, inside the main-bowl of the University of Ibadan Sports Complex.

In his address, governor Makinde pledged to always identify with the competition and commended the tremendous improvement with each edition.

While commending the founder of Lagelu FM and Splash FM, Chief Akande, Makinde urged the organisers not to be discouraged by challenges that might arise in the competition.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Youths and Sport, Dare, affirmed that the competition will help to discover talents that would become sports ambassadors for the country.

Earlier, General Manager, Operations Splash FM and Lagelu FM, Mr. Tunde Olawuwo, appreciated the governor for his continuous support for the

competition.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the baton by the sports minster to governor Makinde, which was, subsequently, passed on to Chief Akande, for his meritorious contributions in unbundling talents in the state.