Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde and Mr Ayo Fayose, former governor, Ekiti State, have agreed to accept whoever emerged as the South West PDP Chairman.

They both stated this in their opening speeches as the party South West Congress commenced in Osogbo, yesterday.

A former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, and the immediate past chairman of the party in the zone, Dr. Eddy Olafeso are the chairmanship candidates.

While Makinde is supporting Arapaja, Fayose is backing Olafeso.

This had caused sharp disagreement between Makinde and Fayose, a situation which made the party to shift the venue and date from Ibadan to Osogbo.

In his remarks, Makinde described the congress as a family affair and also an attempt to reposition the PDP in the South West. He said whatever the outcome of the election, he would take it as a family affair.

“We don’t want to defeat ourselves but rather we want to defeat the opposition. At the end of the election, there will be no victor nor vanquished.

“As the only PDP governor in the southwest, I will work with anyone who emerges as the chairman in the zone and I will work with the team to reposition our party,’’ Makinde said.

Fayose said the issue of the congress was circumstantial, adding that “Makinde is our leader.’’

He also said he would accept the outcome of the election, but appealed to his supporters and those of Makinde to sheath their swords.