Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration will continue to recover and extract value from all moribund government assets and abandoned projects in the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted him as saying this at the official flag-off of the Agribusiness Industrial Hub at Fashola in Oyo.

The governor said his administration is determined to expand the state’s economy, stressing that the decision was based on the available data and a little bit of common sense.

He also stated that Oyo State has the arable land size and the climatic condition to support all types of agribusiness endeavours, adding that with the state›s comparative advantage in agriculture, he was ready to open it up to the business world.

His words: “We knew that if we signal to the investing community through our policies and policy implementation, that we are open for business; they will come to us.