Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, in Ogbomoso inaugurated the second phase of the N28.3 billion streetlights project, tagged: ‘Light Up Oyo’.

The first phase of the project, handled by Messrs Ledco Allied Enterprises, was flagged off in Ibadan in September 2019 and has reached 87.5 percent completion.

The second phase will also be handled by the same contractor.

At the inauguration of the project at the Under G LAUTECH second gate Ogbomoso, Makinde said the project was dear to his administration.

According to him, it ties in with two of the four pillars of our roadmap to accelerate development in Oyo State from 2019 to 2023 – security and the economy.

He said importance of streetlights to the state’s security and the economy cannot be overemphasised.

“And we know that criminals like to operate in the dark, when the streets are lighted up, it will gives residents a sense of security.

“Also, streetlights mean that economic activities can be carried out for longer periods.

“Who says we cannot have 24-hour restaurants, petrol stations and other businesses in Oyo State as it happens in other cities worldwide. These developments start with basic infrastructure such as streetlights,” the governor said.

Makinde said bulbs to be used were energy saving and, therefore, cost of maintenance would be low.