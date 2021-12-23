From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, signed the Financial Autonomy Bill for the House of Assembly into law.

Besides, he also signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law with a total outlay of N249.7 billion. The 2022 budget christened: “Budget of Growth and Opportunities,” was passed by the House of Assembly on December 14, 2021.

Makinde assented to the two bills at the Executive Council Chamber, of his office, Agodi, Ibadan. The signing was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin, and top government functionaries.

The governor said it was imperative to sign the financial autonomy bill to raise the bar of good governance, separation of power and rule of law.

Speaking on the budget, the governor lauded the Assembly members for their support and timely passage of bills. He said his administration recorded 60 percent performance in the implementation of the 2021 budget.

The 2022 budget, according to him, will aid the completion of some projects, which include the four bus terminals in Iwo Road, Challenge and Ojoo. He added that his administration has increased the internally generated revenue of the state from N1.9 billion to over N3.3 billion monthly.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly lauded Governor Makinde for giving his assent to the Financial Autonomy Bill.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ogundoyin described the development as another laudable feat by Governor Makinde’s administration.

He said with the signing of the bill into law, Oyo State legislature would commence full financial autonomy from January 2022.

“The Oyo State legislature, including the 32 members as well as the staff are overwhelmed with joy for the bold step taken by Governor Makinde to sign the Fund Management Bill of Oyo State House of Assembly into law.

“This has granted full financial autonomy to the state legislature, and it will further strengthen our democracy and ensure unhindered separation of power,” he said.

Ogundoyin said Oyo has joined the number of few states that have signed the bill into law, saying: “We passed the Oyo State House of Assembly Funds Management Bill on July 15, 2021 and the governor has assented to it. This is surely laudable.”

Chairman, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Yemi Alade, also appreciated Governor Makinde, whom he described as a worker friendly governor for giving his assent to the bill.

He commended Ogundoyin, and other members of the Ninth Assembly for their efforts towards ensuring the Legislative Financial Autonomy Law comes to reality.