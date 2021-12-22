From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday signed the Financial Autonomy Bill for the Oyo State House of Assembly into law.

Besides, he also signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law with a total outlay of N249.7billion. The 2022 budget christened: “Budget of Growth and Opportunities,” was passed by the State House of Assembly on December 14, 2021.

Makinde assented to the two bills at the Executive Council Chamber, of his office, Agodi, Ibadan. The presence of the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan; the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, and top government functionaries.

He stated that it was imperative to sign the financial autonomy bill in order to raise the bar of good governance, separation of power and rule of law.

Speaking on the budget, the governor lauded members of the House of Assembly for their support and timely passage of bills sent to them. He added that his administration recorded 60 per cent performance in the implementation of the 2021 budget.

The 2022 budget, according to him, will aid the completion of some projects, which include the four bus terminals in Iwo Road, Challenge and Ojoo. He added that his administration has increased the internally generated revenue of the state from N1.9billion he met on ground when he was sworn in about two and half years ago to over N3.3billion monthly.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State House of Assembly has lauded Governor Makinde for giving his assent to the Financial Autonomy Bill.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, in a statement shortly after the governor’s assent described the development as another laudable feat by Governor Makinde’s administration.

Ogundoyin said with the signing of the bill into law, Oyo State legislature would commence full financial autonomy from January, 2022.

His words: “The whole Oyo State Legislature including all the 32 Honourable members as well as the staff are overwhelmed with joy for the bold step taken by Governor Seyi Makinde to sign the Fund Management Bill of Oyo State House of Assembly into Law.

“This has granted full financial autonomy to the state legislature, and it will help to further strengthen our democracy and ensure unhindered separation of power.”

Ogundoyin noted that Oyo State has joined the number of few States that have signed the bill into law saying: “We passed the Oyo State House of Assembly Funds Management Bill on July 15, 2021 and the Governor has assented to it. This is surely laudable.”

The Chairman, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Oyo State House of Assembly, Yemi Alade, also appreciated Governor Makinde, whom he described as a worker friendly governor for giving his assent to the bill.

He commended the Speaker, Ogundoyin, and other members of the Ninth Assembly for their efforts towards ensuring that the Legislative Financial Autonomy Law comes to reality in the state.