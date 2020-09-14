Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured the people that the scourge of human trafficking will soon be a thing of the past with the inauguration of a special task force to stamp out the act.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, at the weekend while inaugurating the task force, said the menace of human trafficking was one of the major consequences of poverty and the state was doing all possible to make residents have a good living standard.

He said the government’s policies and programmes were measured towards empowering youths through gainful engagement in the agro-allied industry and other economic prospects engendered by the conducive business environment in the state.

Olaniyan, while inaugurating the task force, urged the members to begin work immediately.