Doris Obinna

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has commended the education policy of one of his predecessors and former Attorney General of the Federation, late Chief Bola Ige, saying the policy inspired many people in the state who never had a chance of education to go back to school to gain access to a better future.

Makinde, who spoke at the 2019 Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) colloquium – Chapter 4, held recently in Lagos described Chief Ige as his best ever serving leader and pledged to continue the former governor’s policy of free and qualitative education in the state. He noted that Ige implemented the policy during his tenure between 1979 and 1983, saying he would also build on the policy which he had already revived since he assumed office in May 2019.

Speaking on the theme of the colloquium “Leadership by example,” the governor noted that Nigeria can rise again with the right kind of leadership.

“Leadership is about accountability and transparency. I personally have shown the right example by opening myself to scrutiny by declaring my assets and stating my net worth publicly. Also, our administration has been open about the contract awarded since we got into office.

In her presentation on “Leadership by Example: The School Perspective,” renowned educationist and former head of Corona School, Victoria Island, Lagos and currently Founder and Manager, Brook House, Lekki, Lagos, Mrs. Ifueko Thomas quoted John C. Maxwell’s definition of a leader as someone “who knows the way to go and shows the way,” adding that the most powerful tool available for a leader is personal example.

She described teachers as role models because students tend to copy them, adding “the teacher’s entire personality is a reflection on the minds of the students.”

Ifueko advised parents to also set good examples for their children through their own personalities, saying children are great imitators, “so, give them something good to imitate.”

Other speakers at the colloquium include; the Executive Director, FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu and the Deputy Chairman, Committee on National Security and Intelligence of the National Assembly, Hon. Ade Adeogun.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the chairman, AAF, Mr. Akinjide Adeosun welcomed guests to the 2019 edition of the colloquium, one of the events organised to promote good leadership culture in Nigeria by “strengthening the capabilities of today’s leaders and build a pipeline of ready future leaders by 2030.”

Adeosun gave some tips for the way forward in the country: “To conquer poverty, Nigeria must invest massively in education, health and production. We must celebrate good people when alive, It is euphoric to give back to the society without expecting any return,” he said.

A major highlight of the event which also had former Lagos gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje in attendance was the presentation of the “Empathy in Leadership” award to Governor Seyi Makinde and “Excellence in Leadership” award to Dr. Yemi Onabowale, founder and chairman, Reddington Healthcare Group for their exemplary leadership qualities.