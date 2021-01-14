From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said at least seven road projects, totalling 128.5 kilometres, which were flagged off by his administration in 2020, will be completed and commissioned this year even as he reassured the people that he will continue to put their interest first.

He gave the assurance in his address during an inter-faith service to usher in 2021 for civil and public servants in the state, held yesterday at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

“We are starting this year in good spirit. We are confident that this year, the seeds we planted in the previous year will yield good fruits. We are looking forward to commissioning various projects that we started last year.”

The road projects billed for completion and commissioning include 65km Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin Road; 21km Airport-Ajia-New Ife Express Road with a spur to Amuloko in Ibadan; 12km Apete-Awotan-Akufo road in Ibadan; three kilometre Under G Stadium-LAUTECH-2nd Gate Road in Ogbomoso; 5km Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road in Oyo town; 12.5km dualisation of Challenge-Odo Ona Elewe-Apata Road in Ibadan; and 10km Saki Township Road dualisation.