Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, released the name of the company whose 63 staff tested positive for COVID-19 in Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

This came as the number of infected persons in the state as at May 19, 2020 stood at 143, with 91 active cases, 46 recoveries, four deaths, and two transferred into the state.

Four cases were said to have been transferred outside the state.

The company, according to the governor, is iSON Xperiences, an outsourcing organisation, owned by Indians with many branches in Nigeria.

Makinde, chairman of Oyo State COVID-19 task force, made the disclosure when he gave an update on the management of coronavirus in the state on his Twitter handle.

The governor had, on May 16, announced that 30 staff of the company tested positive, and on May 17, he made it public that additional eight staff of the same company have been infected, making a total of 38.

The number of infected staff of the company jumped to 57 on May 18 based on the announcement of 19 more infected staff. Six more staff of the company also tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19, making a total of 63 infections in the same organisation.