…Say PDP govt ‘ll move Ondo forward

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, have called on the people of Ondo State to vote massively for the PDP’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, on elections day, slated for October 10, 2020.

Speaking to the Igbo Community in Ondo, on Sunday, October 4, 2020, they said that a vote for PDP, is a vote for peace, political progress and economic development. They said voting in Jegede as the governor of the state will result in an all round development for the state. They both expressed confidence in Jegede’s ability to move the state forward, saying he will draw from his legal and administrative experiences to deliver good governance to the people.

Governor Makinde assured that the PDP aims to serve the state, with their people-oriented policies. Makinde stated that the PDP aspires to restructure the country for the betterment of the people and urged the people to vote for Jegede and stand to defend their votes.

In his speech, Obi assured the good people of Ondo that the PDP means well, not just for them, but for the entire nation. He explained that the PDP would restructure the country to make it more economically productive, politically united and create jobs for the youths.

Obi attested that he knows Jegede as a good man and that he will do well in governance.

“A victory for PDP on the elections day is a victory, not just for Ondo people, but for Nigeria and our democracy at large. The country is not doing well now and our economy is in distress with rising unemployment rate and high rate of poverty and we must turn it around. I urge you all to rally behind Jegede and vote in PDP government in Ondo State for a better future for all”, Obi said.

Obi advised the people not to sacrifice their political future on the altar of temporary gains. He said no kind of political gimmicks or propaganda from others should make them waver in their firm resolve to move Ondo State forward by voting in PDP during the elections.

Restating his commitment to the progress of Ondo State, Jegede said he will do even more to see that the state is more developed and well governed, when he is elected.