Governor Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, Mr. Peter Obi, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako, Chief Allen Onyema, Mr. Leo Stan Eke, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola and other dignitaries are expected to grace Dominican University’s virtual fundraising event on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Dominican University, Ibadan, Oyo State, will hold its first virtual fundraising event to raise funds for the construction of the university’s Faculty of Social Science building.

Addressing journalists, the chairperson of the planning committee, Mrs. Emmanuella Otiono, said the funds generated from the fundraising event would be judiciously channelled into the construction of the Social Science Faculty building at the permanent site, Omotosho Campus, Akinyele Local Government of Oyo State

She stated that distinguished Nigerians with passion for good education have been invited to grace the event and support the university as a way to “support the formation of a new generation of future leaders that will pass through the university.”

Giving insights into the beginning of the institution, she noted that the university grew out of the Dominican Institute, which was affiliated to the University of Ibadan, in 1993. According to her, Dominican University was granted a provincial licence by National Universities’ Commission in November 2016 and began academic activities in October 2017. The university was granted a full statutory licence on June 10, 2020

She explained that Dominican University is owned by the Order of Preachers (OP), popularly known as the Dominican Order, or simply, “Dominicans,” a religious order in the Catholic Church. And it is first university in Africa in its over 800 years of existence and involvement in tertiary education.

The Dominican University is unique in its strong emphasis on intellectual, technical and ethical formation and its rigorous and robust curriculum that brings academics, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship together. Set to change the face of university education in Nigeria, the university is designed to run to produce technocrats with ethical competence.

Mrs. Otiono pointed out that the Dominican University would be graduating its pioneer students this year.

Other dignitaries expected at the event slated to hold in Lagos on May 22 are Senior Partner PWC, Mr. Uyi Akapata; MD of Ecobank, Mr. Patrick Akinwutan; MD, UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka; MD, Y Group Holdings Ltd, Mrs. Fatumata Coker; former MD, Bank of Industry, Ms. Evelyn Oputu; and Chief Nike Okundaye.

Mrs. Otiono’s parting shot was an open invitation to join Dominican University to change the narrative of Nigeria by building on the solid foundation of good and holistic education, changing the nation, one institution at a time.