From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has paid homage to the Olubadan-Designate, Senator Lekan Balogun, ahead of his installation as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday March 11, 2022.

The governor paid the homage to the residence of the Baloguns at Alarere, Off Ibadan-Ife Road, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Makinde, who had on Monday February 14 approved the nomination of Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan, following his nomination by the Ibadan kingmakers.

The governor also approved Friday March 11, 2022 as the day for official installation of Balogun as Olubadan through a two-paragraph circular endorsed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju, on Tuesday February 22.

Though journalists were not at the residence of the new monarch when the governor paid the homage, Senator Balogun was said to have thanked the governor for the visit and for approving his nomination as 42nd Olubadan and for fixing his installation for Friday March 11, 2022.

Governor Makinde was also said to have taken note for action the sorry state of the road network within Alarere community, where the new Olubadan has his residence. The governor and the Olubadan-Designate also reportedly discussed the coronation fixed for March 11.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State (left) with the Olubadan-Designate, Senator Lekan Balogun, on Wednesday when the governor paid homage to him in Ibadan, ahead of his installation on Friday March 11, 2022 as the 42nd Olubadan