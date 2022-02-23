From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved Friday, March 11 for the installation of Senator Lekan Balogun as new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The approval was contained in a circular dated February 22 from the Office of Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair entitled: “Installation Ceremony: Olubadan of Ibadan” addressed to Senator Lekan Balogun with Executive Chairman, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of Oyo State copied.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The circular issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju, read: “I wish to refer to a letter No.IBSELG.243/17 of 16th February, 2022, on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State has approved Friday, 11th of March, 2022 as the date of the installation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan. Once again, congratulations, Kabiyesi.”