Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has promised that his administration will prioritise education and security in order to ensure steady development of the state. He gave the assurance on Thursday, when he received separately the Board of Trustees of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), led by Gen Oladayo Popoola, former military administrator of Oyo State and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter, led by Mrs. Jadesola Ajibola, at his office in Agodi, Ibadan.

Popoola, who is the chairman, Board of Trustees of PCU, was accompanied during the courtesy call by Dr. Bayo Adegoke, Pro Chancellor; Prof Kola Oloke, Vice Chancellor; former Prelate of Methodist Nigeria, Most Rev’d Sunday Ola-Makinde; Bishop Wale Oke, the Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, who is the chief promoter of the institution; Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State.

Speaking, he noted that the Board of Trustees of PCU’s courtesy call is in order to congratulate him on his inauguration as governor of the state. He enjoined the governor to facilitate the release of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the site for the university. Most Rev’d Ola-Makinde led other ministers of God in the team to pray for the governor to be successful in the onerous task of moving the state to enviable heights.

In his address, Governor Makinde described education as the bedrock of development, saying his administration plans to open up the state in every sector, such as economy, education, health and so on, to the rest of Africa and the world. He said the visit by the PCU Board of Trustees was instructive because it came at a time a university in Botswana has planned to visit the state, promising that he would ensure the delegation from the university visits PCU to establish a relationship that would also impact meaningfully on the progress of the state.