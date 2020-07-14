Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has proposed N3 billion investment plan to ensure availability of potable water supply in major cities, towns and rural areas across the state.

The investment, according to the Chairman, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Najeem Omirinde, would position the incumbent administration to repair 10 faulty public boreholes in each of the 33 local government areas, making a total of 330 boreholes.

Speaking on a radio programme, monitored in Ibadan yesterday, Omirinde said N500 million, out of the investment plan, has been dedicated to repair faulty public boreholes with a view to making life more meaningful to people, especially many that depend on public water to survive.

“RUWASSA has already contacted the chairmen of the local government areas to make a list of 10 faulty boreholes in their areas for repair. This is to reduce the number of boreholes to be dug and be environmental friendly as well as cut cost.

“The governor has assured the people of his readiness to make water available, both from the surface (dam) and from the deep ground, to ease the burden of our people’s quest for water.

“Governor Makinde already set aside a N3 billion water investment plan for immediate solution for water problem and from this, the N500 million will be used for repair of faulty boreholes in public areas,” he said.

Omirinde said Governor Makinde has directed that new boreholes dug in public areas should be powered by solar energy to ensure durability of the project, adding that the public should write RUWASSA whenever they want to dig boreholes for public use or for private homes and businesses.