Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to ensure availability of potable water supply in major cities, towns and rural areas in Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde has proposed N3billion investment plan for the availability of the essential commodity across the state.

The investment, according to the Chairman, Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Najeem Omirinde, would position the incumbent administration to repair 10 faulty public boreholes in each of the 33 local government areas of the state, making a total of 330 boreholes.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Ibadan on Monday, Omirinde stated that the sum of N500million out of the investment plan, has been dedicated to repair of faulty public boreholes with a view to making life more meaningful to people, especially many that depend on public water to survive.

His words: “Oyo RUWASSA has already contacted the chairmen of all the local government areas in the state to make a list of 10 faulty boreholes in their areas for repair. This is to reduce the number of boreholes to be dug and be environmental friendly and as well cut cost.

“The governor has assured the people of the State of his readiness to make water available, both from the surface (dam) and from the deep ground, to ease the burden of our people’s quest for water.

“Governor Makinde has set aside a N3billion water investment plan for immediate solution for water problem in Oyo State and from this, the sum of N500million will be used for repair of faulty boreholes in all public areas.”

Omirinde stated further that Governor Makinde has directed that every new borehole dug in public areas must be powered by solar energy in order to ensure durability of the project, adding that the general public should to write the RUWASSA whenever they want to dig boreholes for public use or for private homes and businesses.