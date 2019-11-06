Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Executive Council, yesterday, re-awarded Ibadan-Iseyin Road for M9.9 billion to redress the challenges of moving farm produce from Oke-Ogun area to Ibadan, the state capital.

The road was re-awarded more than two months after it was revoked from the former contractor that handled the contract for the former administration in the state for N7 billion.

Commissioner for Works and Transport, Raphael Afonja, disclosed this when he briefed journalists at the end of a state executive council meeting.

Afonja said the earlier contract for the road was terminated by the governor due to inconsistency and underperformance of the former contractor.

“I must say one of the things that was captured in the approval process is that this road would be completed in 12 months. We have selected a contractor that will be carrying out this project in the person of KOPEK and we are hoping that by the end of the week, they will mobilise to site and start work. So, we look forward to getting this road completed by this time next year.

“The Moniya-Ijaye-Iseyin Road is not a federal road but a state road while Oyo-Iseyin Road is a federal road.”

He said the new contract was awarded for N9,939,702,66.53k.

“The question that might arise is that the initial award that was terminated was approximately N7 billion. However, we have reviewed the design to make sure the road has quality.

“We made some changes in the design when we realised there was inadequate provision for drainage system, we have changed that to provide adequate drainage.

“One thing we have also factored is that the road will last for a minimum of 10 years,” he said.