Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reopened the popular Shasha market shut down indefinitely at the peak of ethnic clashes between Youruba and Fulani traders in Shasha community, Ibadan, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The governor who closed down the market on Saturday, February 13 also imposed a 13-hour curfew on the community. The re-opening order was, however, given by Governor Makinde during a stakeholders’ meeting held at Western Hall, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, yesterday.

“Since peace – more or less – has returned to the market and Shasha community, we have given the go ahead that the market should be reopened. I have also given instructions for some palliative works to be done; I have instructed that solar lights be installed in the market so that anytime of the day or night, we will see what is going on in the market,” Makinde said.

He said though the market has been open, the curfew runs from 6pm to 7am daily. remains.

Aside Governor Makinde, others that attended the meeting were Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bayo Lawal; Commissioner for Works, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin; Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South West, David Folawiyo; Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko; Baale of Shasha, Chief Amusa Ajani and Sarkin Shasha, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin-Katsina.

The two community heads who spoke at the meeting had appealed to Makinde to re-open the market. They said the people that caused the mayhem, which led to the burning of scores of shops and houses and loss of lives, had relocated to Iroko, another community in Akinyele Local Government, which is about 10 kilometres to Shasha. According to them, the people planned to destroy Shasha so that they could continue selling their tomatoes, pepper, onions and other soup ingredients in Iroko.

Makinde , however, ordered that Iroko market, where articulated trucks and lorries from the northern parts of the country, were being directed to after the Shasha Market incident, should remain close indefinitely. The government, he said, would take a long term view of the Iroko market and would decide what to do with it.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of South West, David Folawiyo, also told journalists that he had no doubt that peace has returned to Shasha community, adding that the police would still maintain their presence in the community.