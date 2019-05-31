Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday asked the 15 new permanent secretaries appointed by his immediate predecessor in office, Abiola Ajimobi, three weeks ago, to return to their former positions.

He issued the directives at a meeting he had with all permanent secretaries in the state on Friday.

Makinde also vowed to scrutinise all appointments made and contracts awarded after the former ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC), lost the March 9, 2019 governorship poll to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), describing the appointments and contracts as landmines set up by the past administration for him.

The reversal of the appointment was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

According to him, “Governor Makinde will be very consistent and finicky with all his campaign promises and this is not an exception. The governor said that all transactions either contractually or in terms of appointments and promotions that were done, especially between Monday March 11 and May 28 would be given closer scrutiny, particularly because of the obvious mischief that has been introduced into the whole governance within this period.

“So, it’s true that during the campaign period, the governor promised that the people of the state would not have him in the Governor’s Office to embark on distractive traditional probe but the brazen attitude that borders on attempt to block the success of the current administration has made the governor to decide the latest course of action, which is to reverse many of the policies and actions of the Ajimobi administration at the eve of his exit because they were borne out of malice.

“So, just like he made good the promise to cancel the N3,000 paid by parents on their public secondary school children and open the Governor’s Office flyover for every citizen of Oyo State, in the same manner he is dealing with the issue of the appointment of the permanent secretaries and civil servants.”