Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, sacked the Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Raphael Afonja, a few hours after he resumed from COVID-19 treatment.

The commissioner had tested positive for COVID-19 about six weeks ago and remained in isolation till his last two results returned negative last weekend. He was served with the letter, yesterday, which was his first day in office after surviving the virus.

The governor, in a letter dated August 10, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the termination takes immediate effect. But the details on why he was sacked have not been disclosed.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, entitled: ‘Termination of appointment’, said: “I wish to convey the approval of Governor Makinde on the termination of your appointment as commissioner, with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over government items in your possession to the permanent secretary (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport).

“I am to add that, your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

Besides, an internal memo signed by the SSG with the subject: “Redeployment of executive members” indicated that the Commissioner for Special Duties, Bayo Lawal, has been moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while his counterpart, who was manning that ministry, Funmilayo Orisadeyi, is to move to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The memo indicated that the redeployment takes immediate effect.