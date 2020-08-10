Gov. Seyi Makinde Oyo State has sacked his Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this public in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday.

The statement noted that a letter dated Aug. 10 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the sack took immediate effect.

The statement quoted the letter entitled, “Termination of appointment, ” as saying:

“I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

“I am to add that your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

The statement further said Makinde approved the redeployment of two commissioners who were directed to swap portfolios.

“An internal memo signed by the SSG, with the subject -Redeployment of EXCO members, indicated that the Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal, has been moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while his counterpart who was manning that ministry, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, has been moved to the Ministry of Special Duties.

“The memo indicated that the redeployment takes immediate.effect,” the statement said.(NAN)