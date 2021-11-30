OYO State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde; his Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states’ counterparts, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); General TY Danjuma; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, will lead other dignitaries and captains of industry to the book presentation of the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and the Bishop of Ibadan-North Diocese, Most Reverend Dr Segun Okubadejo.

Other dignitaries expected at the new work of the renowned cleric entitled “Waste of Grace” include Otunba Subomi Balogun, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Chief Bayo Oyero, bishops and priests, among others.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speaking at a press briefing on the forthcoming book presentation, at the Bishop’s Court in Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Okubadejo noted that the new book is instrumental to the restoration of Nigeria and is a wake-up call for the Federal Government and state governors, government functionaries, private sectors, individuals, and all humans to put an end to the waste of grace and do the needful with the fear of God.

“Grace is having freely what you don’t deserve. You can use it rightly or the other way round. Many countries that don’t have what we possess as a nation has gone ahead of us. God has blessed this country in every way, even in natural and human resources and that is grace. God has even raised people, especially religious leaders to speak againstinjustice and bad governance.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria is in this state despite all efforts to proffer solutions to our problems, but as a cleric and church leader, we will not relent in contributing our quota towards the transformation of the nation and I’m confident that this new work of mine will ignite a new wave for the betterment of the county,” he added.

The Communication Consultant to Ibadan North Diocese, Mr. Ademola Afolabi, noted that plans have been concluded to project the cogent message of the book to the public on December 16, at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Publisher/CEO of CEEDEE Resources, Mr. Clement Ige, also stressed that the much anticipated 158 book is instrumental for Nigerians at all levels as the author identified the problems facing the growth of the nation and underscored solutions for a resourceful life.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .