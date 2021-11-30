OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states’ counterparts, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun and Rotimi Akeredolu; T. Y. Danjuma; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, would lead others to a book presentation of the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and the Bishop of Ibadan-North Diocese, Segun Okubadejo.

Other dignitaries expected at the new work of the renowned cleric, entitled: “Waste of Grace,” include Subomi Balogun, Akin Olujimi, Wole Olanipekun, Bayo Oyero, bishops and priests, among others.

Okubadejo, during a press briefing on the presentation at the Bishop’s Court in Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, said the new book is instrumental to the restoration of Nigeria and is a wake-up call for the Federal Government and state governors, government functionaries, private sectors, individuals, and all humans to put an end to the waste of grace and do the needful with the fear of God.

Communication Consultant to Ibadan North Diocese, Ademola Afolabi, said plans have been concluded to project the cogent message of the book to the public on December 16, at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of CEEDEE Resources, Clement Ige, also said the much-anticipated 158-page book is instrumental for Nigerians at all levels as the author identified the problems facing the growth of the nation and underscored solutions for a resourceful life.

