Governors of Ogun, Lagos and Oyo states will attend the 94th Seraphim Day celebration holding on Saturday.

Chairperson of the anniversary and planning committee, Bose Bakare, disclosed that governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) will lead other dignitaries to attend the ceremony holding at Seraphim Land, Km 40, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Maba, Ogun State.

The church’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adeyemi, in a statement, said the event will also bring together all Seraphs from all over the world to celebrate God’s faithfulness to the church in the last 94 years.

Supreme Head of the church, Solomon Adegboyega Alao, who is the chief host will minister at the event.