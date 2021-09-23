From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sent names of 10 commissioner-nominees to Oyo State House of Assembly for approval.

The list, sent to the lawmakers through the Office of the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, contains names of some commissioners sacked by the governor when he dissolved his cabinet about two months ago, and names of fresh bloods to be injected into the cabinet.

Former commissioners that made the list include Seun Fakorede, Wasiu Olatubosun, Adeniyi Adebisi, Abdurahman Abduraheem, and Olasunkanmi Olaleye. Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Economic matters, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, has been nominated as Commissioner for Budget and Planning, while the Incident Manager of the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Dr.Taiwo Ladipo has been nominated as Commissioner for Health.

Special Adviser on Solid Minerals Development to the governor, Abiodun Oni, also made the list. The two persons who have not served in the current administration but included are former chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Segun Olayiwola and Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola.

