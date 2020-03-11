Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday signed into law the Security Network Agency Bill 2020, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

Makinde assented to the bill at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, barely eight days after it was passed into law by the House of Assembly. The public hearing on the bill was held on February 24, 2020.

The governor warned criminal elements to steer clear of the state and South West or face the corresponding consequences of their negative actions.

Besides, he cautioned the opposition parties, including All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop campaign of calumny against his administration, saying the Peoples Democratic Party-led government has a well cut out programmes and policies for good governance in the state.

Makinde, who described the new law as a child of necessity and an outcome of engagements, negotiations and alignments among governors in the six states of the South West region, with the aim of protecting lives and property of their citizens, said the Amotekun Corps would only complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

He noted that the conventional security agencies in the country have been stretched to the limit, and that challenges being posed by insurgency in the North East have culminated in a situation whereby a number of the conventional personnel have been deployed to the theatre of war against the insurgents, and other social vices.

Makinde stated that the Amotekun Corps would fish out the criminal elements that refused to steer clear of the state and the South West, adding that the process for the establishment of Amotekun security outfit started in July 2019 and climaxed on January 9, 2020 when the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) was launched by the South West governors in Ibadan.

He assured investors that Oyo State is safe and secured for businesses.

Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin, led other members of the Ninth Assembly to the signing of the bill, including his deputy, Abiodun Fadeyi.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Secretary to the Government, Olubanwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyelowo Oyewo; and other top government functionaries.