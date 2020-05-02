Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said salaries of senior political appointees in the state have been slashed by 50 percent to mitigate the shocks to the economy as the state is battling to get over COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, he said the state has secured cooperation of the legislature to take a 30 percent cut to their monthly allocations, because his administration would not slash salaries of civil servants in the state. The governor made the disclosure in his address during the low-key celebration of Workers Day held at Labour House, Ibadan, the state capital. Makinde, who commended every worker in the state, stated, “the next couple of months are going to be difficult ones, but we are working hard to mitigate the shocks to our economy. Already, we have secured the cooperation of the legislature to take a 30 percent cut to their monthly allocations, while senior government appointees take 50 per cent pay cuts. This is because we feel that the economic safety of the workforce must be prioritised.

“We must on this day, appreciate the efforts of those who have taken pay cuts so that others may be catered for. I am happy that under this administration, the wellbeing of the common man takes precedence. I give you my word; we will continue to put in the work needed to ensure that you are never paid with ‘bear with us’ at the end of any month. We salute the workers who have had to sacrifice their earnings at this time, those whose businesses have been affected by the partial lockdown in Oyo State.”

Makinde dismissed the insinuation that there were rifts within his cabinet, and which has tried to make it look like “we are not united in this battle to restore the economic health of our great state completely. I want to assure you, the good people of Oyo State, that these are just disgruntled people clutching at straws. The entire cabinet will continue to work with you to ensure that Oyo State attains its rightful place in Nigeria.”