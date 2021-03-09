From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Following the arrest of an alleged Fulani territorial warlord, Iskilu Wakili by members of the O’odua People’s Congress (OPC) in Kajola area of Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Sunday, Governor Seyi Makinde has summoned the Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, to a crucial security meeting.

Wakili, who was arrested on Sunday morning along with two other persons by OPC, was handed over to the Divisional Police Headquarters at Igboora. The police have also arrested some OPC members that carried out the operations for allegedly burning Wakili’s residence, and which reportedly led to the death of a female resident of the house.

Police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the OPC members were arrested for arson and murder. He added that Wakili, Fulani, who has been alleged to be the sponsor and mastermind of various criminal attacks against the people and farmers of Yoruba origin in the community has been hospitalised based on his frail look and visual impairment. He also called on people that have issues against Wakili to come up and present them.

Speaking at the Executive Chambers of his office during the symbolic presentation of over 2.7 million exercise books to students of secondary schools in the state, Makinde also assured Nigerians that his administration would ensure justice for those that have been arrested over the incident irrespective of ethnic background.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said books would be distributed to all arms of secondary schools in the state.

The governor stated: “We are aware of the events regarding Iskilu Wakili at Kajola community in Ibarapa North LGA, and the Nigeria police’s handling of the matter. I want to assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the interests of the good people of Oyo State are protected. I, therefore, urge all law-abiding citizens of the state to stay calm and go about their legitimate businesses. And to call 615 toll-free to report any security breaches in Oyo State.

“I will like to use this opportunity to tell our people that, the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice. Anyone that is found wanting or that has broken the law, irrespective of their ethnic background or their religion will be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.”

The governor also described as a blatant lie, a statement credited to an Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which accused his administration of not allowing Muslim female students to wear hijab.

“Last week, I read somewhere that an organisation called MURIC said we don’t allow students to wear hijab. But the student from Elekuro High School, named Ajao Aliya, is wearing her hijab attending this event. For us in Oyo State, there is freedom to practice your religion and nobody can divide us through religion.”