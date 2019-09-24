Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, within the first 100 days in office, has surpassed the achievements recorded by the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who administered the state from May 2011 to May 2019.

The observation was made by Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, at the 5th Annual Edition of Aliwo Day Ceremony and Merit Recognition 2019, held at the Aliwo Compound Agodi, Ibadan.

According to Balogun, Makinde has placed priority on people’s welfare in the state, especially the workers in the state by paying their salaries on the 25th of every month as he promised during his electioneering campaign, adding that the governor has raised the bar of governance in the state by surpassing the past administration within 100 days in office through his monumental achievements.

He listed the achievements as payment of 100 per cent gratuities to pensioners, cancellation of N3,000 education levy, provision of free exercise books and textbooks for students in public schools, increasing car and housing loans of workers in the state, bursary awards for law students, rehabilitation of many schools and hospitals and lightening of Ibadan and many others.

His words: “We have an administration that is paying workers as and when due, compared to past administration that complained about lack of funds. Governor Makinde is a forward-looking administrator.

“I am very happy and know by his agenda that he will further pay more attention to health, education, security, empowerment of women and youths, develop local economy so that we can have more money in circulation in the state.”

Balogun, however, explained all the efforts he had made to bring dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency and also promised to do more.