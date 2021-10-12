Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, inaugurated 10 commissioners and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Moshood Abass, and charged them to hit the ground running and to remain on the path of engendering justice and sustainable development.

The governor, while speaking at the twin swearing-in ceremonies at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, urged the commissioners to play their parts in the realisation of his vision for the state.

He equally tasked them to synergise efforts for the continued growth and an integrated approach to governance, with a view to attaining economic prosperity in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor promised to facilitate a marked improvement in infrastructure across the 33 local governments of the state, noting that the state government will soon engage local government chairmen on how to make that possible.

The newly sworn-in commissioners are: Mr. Seun Fakorede (Ministry of Youth and Sports), Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi (Ministry of Agriculture), Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye (Ministry of Trade, Investment and Commerce), Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun (Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism), Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulraheem (Ministry of Education, Science and Technology).

Others are: Mr. Abiodun Oni (Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources), Professor Misbau Babatunde (Ministry of Budget and Planning), Mr. Segun Olayiwola (Ministry of Lands and Housing), Dr. Bode Ladipo (Ministry of Health) and Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola (Ministry of Women Affairs).

Governor Makinde assured residents of the state that there would be significant improvements in infrastructural facilities across the state, saying that the government has been pushing investments to the local governments because it knows the importance of grassroots development.

He added that the administration’s integrated approach to governance has begun to yield positive results and is already bringing developments. He stated that the implementation of the World Bank-backed Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP)will ensure that the rehabilitation of rural roads will soon kick off.

