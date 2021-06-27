Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday described the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, as hypocritical and ignorant about governance in the state.

He maintained that the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), failed to demonstrate any deep knowledge of governance, finance and basic statistics, throughout his much-talked about radio interview.

He said the former banker displayed outright ignorance when he reeled out half-baked figures to paint the Makinde administration black.

He noted that the efforts of his administration had culminated in the overall repositioning of the state’s education sector, the economy and brought about massive infrastructural developments which were not just concentrated on city centres as the former Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s government did for eight years, but had also touched rural areas.

He noted that the ongoing revolution in the health sector in the state, after eight years of neglect and the expansion of the state’s economy were evidence of good governance by the Makinde administration, stating that Adelabu and his ilk could change the reality in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde, yesterday, stated that his government was making efforts to institute a special health insurance programme for orphans across the geopolitical zones of the state. He said this while hosting orphanages from across the state at the Government House, Agodi.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, stated that the Makinde administration would continue to give the needed support to orphans in the state.

He maintained that the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) would promptly facilitate the special programme, adding that orphans would soon begin to enjoy qualitative medical services in the primary health care centres nearest to them by the time they were completed.

The governor said: “I have listened to the list of your requests and can assure that we will continue to support you. Specifically on the medical request, I will sit with those in charge of insurance, OYSHIA, and make sure there is a special programme for the orphanages. We have said there must be a functional primary healthcare centre in all the wards in Oyo State within the next few months; they are supposed to be done with them. So, you would not need to go too far from the orphanages to access very good medical services.

While commending the governor for consistently providing for their needs, the coordinator of Ark of Hope Orphanage, Seyi Akinbohun, who spoke on behalf of the homes, said Governor Makinde had been a pillar of support for the orphanages in the state.

