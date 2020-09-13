Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, along side the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital, to solicit support for the governorship candidate of the party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, ahead of the October 10, governorship poll.

The two governors and Secondus warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) against rigging the forthcoming governorship election in the state in order to prevent violence, alleging that the APC relies squarely on rigging and violence as the people have lost confidence in the party.

They spoke at the flag-off of the party’s campaign held at the Democracy Park, Akure where Secondus presented the party’s flag to Jegede and called on the residents of the state to prevent rigging during the election.

Other PDP leaders who spoke at the campaign rally included former Governors of Osun and Ekiti states, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Segun Oni, respectively.

Also at the rally were former Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Mutairu Shagari; former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Omolade Oluwateru; National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan; Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Mrs Abiodun Olujimi and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Specifically, Tambuwal noted that the APC is in disarray and its members divided, adding that members of the party have no respect for the rule of law as evidenced in the manner at which its former national chairman was removed from office.

His words: “The APC is in disarray at all levels and the party is not capable of governing the country. The APC is yet to have a Board of Trustees since it was founded. The party has failed in many areas, especially in security, infrastructure and economy.

“The APC has brought untold hardship to the country through increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff. The party should not be allowed to rule the country again.”

He alleged foul play in last Thursday’s fire incident at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to probe the incident.

He also challenged the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahamud Yakubu to avail Nigerians details of how the office was razed, alleging that the incident was an indication that some individuals are prepared to rig the forthcoming polls in the state.

Also, Governor Makinde urged the people not to exercise fear in the forthcoming polls, despite threat by the APC leaders to foment trouble during the exercise, admonishing them to troop out to cast their votes for the PDP.