Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, urged PDP faithful in Edo State to ‘take advantage of what is on ground’ to win the state’s September 19 governorship election.

Makinde, chairman, Electoral Panel for the Edo State Congress, gave the advice when he formally declared results of the elections.

The governor, who was represented by his Political Adviser, Babatunde Oduyoye, said Tony Aziegbemi, was new chairman of the party in Edo, having polled 817 votes to defeat his closest rival, Felix Imoisili, who scored 488 votes.

Hillary Osu was elected secretary with 729 votes, while his closest opponent, Omololu Ojehomon, scored 275 votes.

Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, was re-elected. He polled 631 votes to defeat his opponent, Osarenren Avarenren Goodluck, who scored 126 votes.

Makinde said with the turn out in the delegates election, if the party can work together they would be able to win the forthcoming governorship election, noting that PDP was still very strong in Edo like other South South states, even as he described the congress as ‘generally peaceful’.

“With the new executive, PDP should be able to win the forthcoming governorship election considering the situation on ground. You have to take advantage of what is on ground,” he said.

Speaking shortly after he was declared winner, Nehikhare told journalists that the election marked a new dawn for the party in the state.

Among other winners in the delegates election, were Harrison Omagbon, vice chairman and Fidel Igenegbale, financial secretary.

Speaking on the congress, a member of the House of Representatives, Ogbiede Ihama, described the congress as positive development for the party in the state.

He, however, called on other contestants to join hands with the new executive and work together to rescue the state in the forthcoming governorship election.