Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the Federal Government to site the hub of the nation’s gemstone market in the state in order to boost the mining industry in Nigeria.

The governor, who stated this while receiving the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, also sought for the support of the Federal Government to curb the activities of illegal miners.

He maintained that the state had already been putting some structures in place to enhance the development of its solid mineral sector and position the state to benefit maximally from the immense opportunities available in the sector.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Makinde reiterated the commitment of his administration to building various infrastructure that target the economic expansion agenda of the state, noting that a number of projects were being put up to support the mining industry.