Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, Sunday Ola Makinde, has charged Nigeria’s leaders on the need for a complete sober reflection on the nation’s socio-economic and unfortunate present worsening insecurity situation that have enveloped the country.

He called for sacrificial service to God and mankind for Nigeria to return to its socio-economic vibrancy and its glorious past that God has destined for the nation.

Makinde pleaded with Nigerians to go back to the basics, with a view to reposition its destiny, especially with the fear of God and with concern to the plight of the masses.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the church’s Public Relations Officer, Aramide Noibi, he spoke at the 2022 annual synod Sunday thanksgiving service of the Diocese of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, hosted by the Wesley Church, Araromi Lagos Circuit.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Makinde berated the politics of do or die among the politicians in order to grab political power without the fear of God, which, he said, has led the nation to its present unfortunate situation and challenges.

To this end, he called for a sober reflection among political leaders with a view to providing the much-needed all-round relief and succour promised the people during political campaigns but reneged on after assumption of power.