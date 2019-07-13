Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on security agencies to fish out the killers of Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere.

He also commiserated with Pa Fasoranti and the family and prayed God to grant succour and comfort to the nonagenarian at this trying time.

Makinde, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the incident signified the ‘darkest hour’ of the contemporary history of Nigeria as a nation, adding that only God could stand by and comfort the family at this time.

He described the dastardly act as shocking, saddening and despicable, adding that the security agencies must get to the roots of the ugly incident.

Makinde equally condoled with his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the loss of a daughter of one of the illustrious sons of Ondo State and a leader of the Yoruba nation and called on security agencies in Ondo State and the country to urgently fish out the perpetrators of the evil incident.

The governor, who said the perpetrators must be made to face the full wrath of the law, called on the Yoruba nation to take heart and be strong following Olakunrin’s killing, adding that the death further signified a dark spot in the history of the Yoruba’s renewed struggle to protect its land from invaders.