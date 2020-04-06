Seye Kekinde, Oyo and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said he has tested negative for the coronavirus in a second test.

He confirmed this on Sunday night through his twitter handle after he received the result of his second test.

The governor had on March 30 through his twitter handle confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor had since confirming he was positive for COVID-19 went into isolation after which his second test result on Sunday confirmed him negative for the virus.

Makinde in his tweet thanked the people of the state for their prayers during the period.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19.

“I especially thank Prof. Temitope Alonge who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force,” he said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 has confirmed two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state. One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee.

This statement is issued at 18:33pm, a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre in Ibadan.

The government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development.