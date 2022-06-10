From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration would convene an expanded security council meeting to deliberate on the security situation in the country, South West and the state.

He said the security council meeting is to forestall the type of incident that happened in Owo, Ondo State, where dozens of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, were massacred by terrorists last Sunday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He made the disclosure in an address when he commissioned an edifice, christened, Mini Mapo Hall, built by the Ibadan South West Local Government Traditional Council, under the headship of a former governor of the state and Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, at Aleshinloye, Ibadan.

Makinde said traditional rulers would be adequately invited to the security council meeting, because the kings and chiefs have pivotal roles to play in ensuring adequate security of lives and property of the people by deliberating on the security situation and how to forestall the type of incident that happened in Owo, Ondo State.

“We can get rid of terrible situations like this if only we collaborate with our traditional rulers. I am saying this because they are always in the know when strangers get to a particular environment because they are closer to the people than the government.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .