From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde is to inaugurate Africa’s first agricultural electronic centre in Ibadan, the state capital, as part of efforts to boost food security, overcome hunger, malnutrition, unemployment and poverty.

The inauguration of the centre, founded by FarmKonnect Agribusiness Plc, is slated for Thursday April 29, at Bashorun, Ibadan.

This came as the current population of Nigeria is put at over 210million and African population put at over 1.3billion, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

Chief Executive Officer of FarmKonnect, Azeez Oluwole, at a press conference in Ibadan described food as a form of security saying hungry people could easily take to criminal activities. He said the age long primitive approach to farming in Africa must give way progressively to a modern system because the primitive practice was no longer sustainable.

He urged policy makers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector to adopt electronic data for the development of agriculture with a view to overcoming the palpable fear of food insecurity in Nigeria.