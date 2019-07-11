Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has transmitted an Executive Bill for the establishment of Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency to the House of Assembly, saying his government has zero tolerance for corruption.

The bill was transmitted to the legislature, after a brief signing ceremony of the bill at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Top government officials who graced the ceremony included the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, Chief of Staff, Bisi Ilaka, Head of Service, Ololade Agboola, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa;, as well as special advisers to the governor on Media, Mr. Jide Ajani, and Legislative Matters, Samuel Adejumo, as well permanent secretaries.

The governor, however, noted that corruption has limited the progress of the state, and appealed to the people not to attach any political colouration to the move.

“We are transmitting the bill, in fulfilment of a promise that I made during the campaign that during my watch in Oyo state, it will be zero tolerance for corruption in Oyo.

“I also put a rider on it that, as the governor of Oyo state, I am ready to wave my immunity to appear before the agency; if I am found wanting in the course of my duty to the people of Oyo state.

“…We will hold each and every one of you accountable for the ministries that are being administered by you and I also want to be held accountable by anyone here. I am working from the standpoint here that nothing, absolutely nothing, is hidden in this whole case.

“If people think they have hidden anything, it is the only thing that they can start and finish by themselves only and I don’t think there is anything like that in this place.

“For whatever that has to be done, there will be one, two or three participants. So, I can’t even start the process and finish it by myself alone. So, there must be accomplices and people who are ready to support me to do something that is not edifying. So, if I think such things are hidden, I will be deceiving myself and it is the same for everybody.

“I know people may also try to put political colouration to this, corruption doesn’t know a political party and what corruption does is to stagnate our development and we want Oyo state to be out of that stagnation.

“We want Oyo State, just like we have always been, a pacesetter state.

“So, I will solicit for your cooperation and nobody has anything to fear. If you do what you are supposed to do, nobody will witch-hunt anybody.

“I also want to say that if you see something, please, by all means, say something and we will deal with the situation.”

Thereafter, the governor sent the bill to the House of Assembly through Adejumobi.