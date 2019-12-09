Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said he would this week append his signature on the Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission Bill, which was recently passed by the state House of Assembly.

Daily Sun gathered that an anti-graft agency would be set up after the governor’s assent, and the commission will look into the records of actors the present and past administration and will investigate suspected financial crimes, which can lead to litigation.

Makinde disclosed this in the keynote address entitled: ‘Law, Probity and Good Governance: Practical Approach to Making Nigeria Greater,’ that he delivered at the 65th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, in Ibadan.

Though the governor has said the anti-graft agency would not be used to witch-hunt anybody, the commission may look into the suspected financial crimes by former governors, commissioners, local government chairmen, chairmen of boards and parastatals, civil servants and so on.

According to Makinde, “the bill was transmitted to the Oyo State House of Assembly in July 2019. It has very recently been passed into law by the House of Assembly and will be assented by me this week.

“Our administration could have chosen to go after people we would label criminals without the relevant laws and I am sure some people will support us. But that will be no way to achieve greatness. Instead, we will be creating chaos.

“So, it is important that the laws are created the right way and implemented by the right persons or agencies. This is how to ensure strong institutions are built.

“When some people act like they are above the law, or that they can arbitrarily shift the rules of engagement, would you feel safe in that environment?

Such a nation cannot achieve its potential for greatness.

“For this reason, in Oyo State, we are determined to only act in accordance with the law. We ensure that our actions are backed by relevant laws, and where the laws do not exist, we use the instruments of the state to first pass the laws before we begin to implement them.”

Makinde stated that his administration has made probity and accountability as its watchword, saying: “In the first few days as governor, I established a Due Process Office and appointed a Director-General to oversee it. This ensures transparency and accountability regarding the award of government contracts. But it sometimes means delays in getting things done.

“The law requires that before contracts are awarded by the government, due process must be followed. We have had to follow due process even when it would be easier and sometimes, even better to cut corners for the sake of achieving quick development.

It takes between three and six months to award contracts for the building of roads.

“Sometimes, people are in a hurry to see development, not knowing we are trying to follow the law.

We have also made it a matter of policy to make public the names of persons who get government contracts and the full amount of these contracts, so that anyone can verify and be sure contracts are not inflated.”

Makinde, however, prayed “that we as a people set our standards higher. That we elect leaders who have a track record for obeying laws, and that as followers we do our part to keep the leaders in check. Nigeria can be greater. But we all have a role to play to achieve good governance.

We cannot afford to downplay the role of the judiciary in this process.

“We have confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the oppressed. Therefore, I urge you all to rise to the challenge of protecting the judiciary from interference.”