Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Dr. Emmanuel Udom, and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, are expected to grace the 38th Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Both Makinde and Udom are expected to be at the flag-off of the 10-day convention on Sunday, August 30, where Pastor Adeboye, is expected to anchor the dedication of the Wale Oke College of Missions and Evangelism (WOCOME) and the turning of sod of Tabernacle of David Cathedral, both in Ibadan.

The Wale Oke Media Office, gave the theme of the convention as: Landmark Blessings, and said the convention shall be virtual in line with the COVID-19 protocols. The Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke; and gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Yomi Ajayi and Dunsi Oyekan, will also minister during the annual programme.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, (ACU), Oyo, Prof Dapo Asaju, has enjoined all and sundry to always celebrate those making positive impact on the society while they are still alive.

He gave the admonition during the commissioning of a building in the school, named after Bishop Francis Wale Oke, saying the institution decided to celebrate Bishop Oke because of his spiritual, educational and economic contributions to development of humanity.

Asaju also urged the society not to only always celebrate the dead alone, noting that celebrating some of the country’s living icons would only spur them to do more for the betterment of the populace.

A release from the Wale Oke Media Office on Wednesday, quoted Bishop Oke, as saying: “I am short of words with the honour done to me in naming a whole building after me in this prestigious university. I will ever be grateful and may God continue to uphold the institution, the management and staff as well as the students.”

The renowned cleric assured that the recognition would further ginger him to continue to do his best for humanity and to God’s glory.