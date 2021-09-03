Gov.Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has unveiled the sixth edition of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the MICS is a primary source of information on women and children as it provides statistical indicators that are critical for the measurement of human development.

NAN reports that it is an international household survey programme developed by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

It can also be used as a data collection tool to generate data for monitoring the progress towards national goals and global commitments which aimed at promoting the welfare of children and women such as MDGs and SDGs.

Unveiling the MICS, Makinde, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, described the statistics as a veritable tool to achieve analytical ideas for development.

He said that the survey would support the ongoing efforts of the administration in Oyo state to prepare its development plan and to track the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the five-point agenda of the government.

“The objectives of the survey are to provide up-to-date statistical information on the conditions of children and women in Nigeria, specifically on child’s right.

“Provide data for SDG reporting and the African Union Agenda 2063 monitoring; provide reliable data for immunization coverage of children aged 0 to 47 months.

“ For both the basic vaccination and complementary antigens, and determine obstacles to utilization of routine immunisation services,” he said.

The governor said that the data achieved from the MICS will enable the state to assess its current position and also enable it to project into the future in the context of the 25 development plan of the state.

“The survey will help to formulate socio-economic policies that will address the needs of households, basic educational development, child and maternal health, reproductive health, among others,” he said.

Also speaking, the state Statistician General, Adekunle Ajuwon, lauded the programme, adding that the present administration’s commitment to collation of data is commendable.

He noted that the rate of out-of-school children has reduced drastically, due to the conduct of past surveys in the state.

Ajuwon said that the survey analysis would reveal the living condition in the state using critical household indicators factors that will determine the needs and actualisation of the society.

Earlier, Mr Teslim Arowolo, the Zonal Coordinator and State Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, affirmed the collaboration of UNICEF with the state government to achieve evidence-based analysis.

He said the survey would be carried out in selected enumeration areas in the state. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.