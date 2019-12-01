Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged government at all levels to invest more on education as a way to end poverty in the country.

He made the call while speaking at the 8th Convocation ceremony of the Wesley University, Ondo, adding that education remains the surest way to break the chains of poverty.

The Governor, who was represented by his Executive Assistant (Administration), Revd. Idowu Ogedengbe, said investing in education would lead to accelerated development. His words: “Investing in education is essential to developing a skilled workforce for the future and accelerating economic growth and development.

“Entrenched poverty in any society often limits access to education and ultimately leads to an unending circle of poverty. This is why the government and other stakeholders in the private sector must provide the necessary resources to enhance qualitative education.”

Governor Makinde said allocation of 22.3 percent of the state’s 2020 budget to education was in demonstration of commitment of his administration to the sector.