Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has charged Nigerian politicians to shun political differences and maintain the unity of purpose for the progress of the country.

The governor who stated this while receiving members of the Senate Committee on Army, led by its chairman, Senator Ali Ndume, in his office, added that Nigerians needed to keep talking to one another and bring out the national interest at the end of the day.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as adding that national peace is paramount at this period. He noted that there is a need for all politicians, irrespective of their political affiliations, to work together for the progress of the nation.

While speaking on the state of security in the country, Governor Makinde maintained that Oyo State would always be accommodating to all ethnic groups, except the disgruntled elements among them.

He equally commended the efforts of the Nigerian military in combating crimes across the geopolitical zones of the county.

Makinde said: “I want to welcome you to Ibadan. Quite frankly, for us, APC, PDP is not the issue. The issue for us is development for our people and we need to work together to see that we have development in our state.

Earlier in his remarks, Senator Ali Ndume had lauded Governor Makinde for providing basic and social amenities such as streetlights to military barracks in the state.

Senator Ndume also commended Governor Makinde for the tremendous changes the state has witnessed within a short period of time.

